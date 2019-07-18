The Council of the Cherokee Nation joined Principal Chief Bill John Baker and Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden in honoring Loretta Shade, of Hulbert, as a Cherokee National Treasure Monday night.
Shade is the widow of former Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Hastings Shade. In 2018, she was selected as a Cherokee National Treasure for her contributions to preserving the Cherokee language, but because of illness, she was unable to receive the honor in person at that time.
“It is such an honor to recognize Loretta, a first-language Cherokee speaker, for dedicating much of her life to teaching and sharing our language and culture,” said Council of the Cherokee Nation Deputy Speaker Victoria Vazquez. “Loretta is the epitome of a Cherokee National Treasure, having spent 20 years teaching Cherokee reading and writing courses at Northeastern State University and teaching many other Cherokee language courses throughout the tribe.”
Cherokee National Treasure is an honor given by the tribe to individuals who are keeping Cherokee art, language and culture alive.
