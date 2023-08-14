The Cherokee Nation honored three veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.
Michael Keith Yaste of Tahlequah, Meda Jean Nix of Tahlequah, and Dennis John McGrath Jr. of Stillwater were recognized by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh, acknowledging their service and sacrifice to their country.
Michael Keith Yaste joined the U.S. Marines on Aug. 30, 1999. He attended recruit training and Marine combat training at Camp Pendleton is California. Yaste was a small arms repair technician and was stationed with 7th Engineer Support Battalion at Camp Pendleton in California. He was honorably discharged on March 4, 2005, with the rank of sergeant E-5.
Yaste received the Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal – Iraq – and the National Defense Service Medal.
Meda Jean Nix entered the U.S. Marine Corps on July 9, 1969. Nix completed basic training in Parris Island in South Carolina. After completing boot camp, Nix was stationed at C&E “B” Company Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, where she learned to make hand field radios that were used in the war. She was then stationed at Head Quarters Company H&S Battalion, Marine Corp Base, 29 Palms, California. Nix was honorably discharged on Aug. 18, 1970.
Nix received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
“I’ve already said once, I’d do it again,” said Nix. “I thank you all, I’m just so proud to be part of Cherokee Nation.”
Dennis John McGrath Jr. joined the U.S. Army on April 7, 2000. McGrath volunteered as an infantryman and attended One Station Unit Training and was assigned to Bravo Company 2nd BN, 54th Infantry Regiment on Sand Hill, Fort Benning, Georgia. After graduating, he was assigned to Charlie Company 1st BN, 27th Infantry Regiment, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii from 2000-'05. In 2005, McGrath was reassigned to Chaos Company 1st BN, 38th Infantry Regiment at Fort Lewis, Washington, from 2005-'09 during which he conducted one combat deployment to Iraq from 2007-'08. He attended and graduated Army Recruiting School and was assigned to the Syracuse Recruiting Battalion from 2009-'12. From 2012-'16, he was assigned to Easy Company, 2nd BN, 506th Infantry Regiment in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he conducted one combat deployment to Afghanistan with the Currahee Regiment in 2013. Mr. McGrath was honorably discharged on Nov. 1, 2016.
McGrath received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with four Campaign Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Arrowhead, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the NATO Medal.
Each month the Cherokee Nation recognizes Cherokee service men and women for their sacrifices and as a way to demonstrate the high regard in which all veterans are held by the tribe. Native Americans, including Cherokees, are thought to have more citizens serving per capita than any other ethnic group according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
To nominate a veteran who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, call 918-772-4166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.