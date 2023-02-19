Cherokee Nation honors three veterans in February

The Cherokee Nation honored three veterans with the Medal of Patriotism Feb. 13. Ralph Hanes of Shawnee, Phillip Buford of Hulbert, and William Rabbit of Pryor were recognized for their service and sacrifice.
Buford joined the U.S. Marine Corps on May 6, 1969, and completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego before training as a radio operator at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. After completing training, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he was stationed at Landing Zone Baldy and was assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines.
Buford was later assigned to Gulf Company at Liberty Bridge, where he was injured and spent 45 days in a naval hospital. After being released to return to duty, he was reassigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, and was the combat radio operator assigned to chart targets and call in air strikes for the Navy and Air Force aircrafts.
Buford was honorably discharged on March 10, 1971. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.
"If I was young and in the position to serve my country again, I would do it without hesitation," said Buford.
Each month, the Cherokee Nation recognizes service men and women for their sacrifices and as a way to demonstrate the high regard in which all veterans are held by the tribe. Native Americans, including Cherokees, are thought to have more citizens serving per capita than any other ethnic group, according to the U.S. Department of defense. To nominate a veteran who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, call 918-772-4166.
