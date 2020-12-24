Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed case numbers and the vaccine during a Thursday, Dec. 17 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Todd Enlow told him Cherokee Nation Health Services is at capacity, with nowhere to send patients.
"All ICU beds are full, some Urgent Care beds have been converted to ICU beds," Ratliff said. "Two days ago, there was nowhere to transfer patients within 400 miles."
Northeastern Health System will be getting 400 doses of the COVID vaccine for frontline workers.
Ratliff said all 77 counties in Oklahoma are in the red category, and cases continue showing an upward trend.
"Sales from local businesses differ from week to week with the businesses, some setting sales records while others are struggling,' said Ratliff.
As of Thursday, Dec. 24, the state had 35,258 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 672 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 485 currently active cases, with 17 deaths.
As of Dec. 24, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 9,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
