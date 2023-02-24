TULSA – The Cherokee Nation is hosting the Families are Sacred Summit, April 18-20, to help tribal nations and local, state and federal law enforcement and service providers learn best practices that deliver safe, effective services for victims of domestic violence, help increase successful prosecutions, and reduce crime across all tribal reservations.
The summit will provide comprehensive training for law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, court staff, emergency medical service workers, health care providers, advocates and others who are involved in addressing domestic violence issues in Oklahoma.
There is no cost to attend the three-day event, which will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
“When Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I created the Cherokee Nation Task Force to Protect Women and Families in 2021, we did so knowing the Cherokee people were counting on us to do our part in eliminating domestic violence and providing care and comfort to victims. I am particularly proud that First Lady of the Cherokee Nation January Hoskin has long been an advocate for continuing this important and life-saving work,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Families are Sacred Summit is one very important step in this process. In April, we are bringing together professionals from across the region and the country to share their knowledge and experiences on this topic, which impacts each and every one of us in some way. This gathering will create a stronger network of advocates not just in the Cherokee Nation Reservation but in reservations and communities throughout Oklahoma as we all work together to stop domestic violence.”
The event will include eight professional development breakout sessions conducted by certified trainers and worth CEUs, CLEs, CLEET and CMEs when available. A complete list of tracks, featured speakers and other details including the summit schedule is available at www.familiesaresacred.com.
“Enhanced collaboration among law enforcement and service providers, as well as victims and their families, is a critical component of addressing domestic violence concerns,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill, one of the feature speakers for the summit. “The Families are Sacred Summit gives us an opportunity to come together in one place and learn how we can reduce the occurrence of domestic violence in our communities, while also reducing the likelihood that convicted abusers will re-offend. The collective experiences shared over this three-day event are going to improve the health and welfare of our tribal reservations and the entire state of Oklahoma.”
Registration for the summit is free and available by visiting www.familiesaresacred.com.
