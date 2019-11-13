Cherokee Nation and Indian Health Service leaders will celebrate the grand opening of the largest tribal outpatient health center in the country on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., in the first floor main lobby, 19600 E. Ross St.
The 469,000-square-foot health facility features more than 240 exam rooms, two MRI machines, an ambulatory surgery center, 34 dental chairs, full service optometry and specialty health services.
The grand opening will also showcase many features of the state-of-the-art health facility. Over 600 pieces of Cherokee art and art-related items will be on display, including 64 items made by Cherokee National Treasures. An interactive experience on the third floor, near the pediatrics department, will teach children Cherokee words.
The Cherokee Nation invested about $200 million of its general fund dollars into the facility’s construction and purchase of equipment. IHS is funding $100 million per year in staffing and operating costs in a historic joint-venture agreement with the tribe.
During Thursday’s grand opening, a ribbon-cutting will be followed by a meal.
The Cherokee Nation operates the largest tribal health system in the country with more than 1.3 million patient visits per year.
