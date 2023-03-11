Cherokee Nation hosting interactive family activities during spring break

Cherokee Nation is encouraging families to spend spring break embracing Cherokee history, art, and culture.
The tribe is hosting free, family-friendly activities throughout the week at its museum locations, including hands-on activities and a scavenger hunt.
Activities will vary by location and date.
On Thursday, March 16, patrons can participate in a hands-on, make-and-take cultural art projects including clay medallions at Cherokee National History Museum at 101 S. Muskogee Ave.; paper gorgets at Cherokee National Prison Museum at 124 E. Choctaw St.; garden rocks at Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum at 122 E. Keetoowah St.; cornhusk flowers at the John Ross Museum at 22366 S. 530 Road in Park Hill; paper weaving at Saline Courthouse Museum at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose; and soapstone pendants at Sequoyah's Cabin Museum at 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw.
The Cherokee History Scavenger Hunt is hosted March 14-18 at various Cherokee Nation museums. The activity can be downloaded at https://www.visitcherokeenation.com/events-and-exhibits/cherokee-history-scavenger-hunt, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a special prize at their final destination.
The tribe is also hosting two presentations related to its current exhibit, "We are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship." The Cherokee Freedmen history presentations are offered at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita on March 16 from 1-4 p.m. and at the Cherokee National History Museum on March 18 from 1-4 p.m. The presentations are led by genealogist Nicka Sewell-Smith.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.