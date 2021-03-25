Cherokee Nation hosting public drive-through COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Saturday

CATOOSA — Cherokee Nation is hosting a public drive-through COVID-19 vaccine event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Cherokee Nation Health Services will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event is open to any member of the public 18 years of age or older. Cherokee Nation Health Services will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements.
“We are committed to making it easy for the public to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our health staff has done a tremendous job of improving the registration process and reducing paperwork requirements, and this event will help us reach our goal of broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation.”
Any member of the public who is of age, regardless of where they live, is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Cherokee Nation Health Services. This includes the option of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation area in Northeast Oklahoma.
Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine a tribal health center can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment. No registration paperwork is required before calling, and in many instances, same-day appointments may be available.
“I could not be more proud of our team,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “They have worked hard to make the process of getting vaccinated inside our health centers an easy one, and our drive-through event on Saturday will add another benefit for those getting vaccinated though our health system.”
Since receiving its first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered approximately 40,000 doses of vaccines.
Vaccines are available in all Cherokee Nation Health Services locations in Tahlequah, Ochelata, Sallisaw, Jay, Muskogee, Vinita, Nowata and Salina. The tribe is also offering scheduled appointments at the new Cherokee Nation office located at 402 W. Locust Street in Stilwell while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion. Vaccinations continue to be administered by appointment only and walk-ins are not available at this time.
