Among the many cultural aspects of the Cherokee Nation, what has long been considered a duty of the tribe was exercised Tuesday, as it made an effort to take care of the tribe's elders during the fifth annual Cherokee Nation Elders Summit.
The Chota Center of the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah was a full house, as Cherokees flocked to the summit in droves. Once there, the seniors were given a hot meal and information regarding health, safety, and financial services available to them.
"It is our duty as a tribe to serve our elders in any way they need, whether financial, physical, or emotional," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "They are the foundation of our families and should be honored for their wisdom and experience, which guides us. Every year that this summit continues to provide valuable resources and information is another year that we can help them as a community."
The conference center had speakers delivering pertinent information on driver's safety and fair housing, while different entities set up information booths. Rachel Jackson, community outreach representative for Cherokee Elder Care, had a booth set up with information about the PACE program, which is a federal program designed to keep elders living in their homes, connected with their communities, and out of nursing home facilities.
Jackson said the Cherokee Elder Care is the first PACE program in Oklahoma and the first program to be sponsored by a Native American tribe. However, it serves everyone - Natives and non-Natives.
"We offer primary medical care, all of their specialties, transportation to their medical appointments, and we have a day center with activities on Fourth Street," said Jackson. "You have to be an enrolled [PACE] participant to use our day center."
Cherokee Elder Care has reached roughly 180 members, and the facility is hoping to hit 200 soon. People must be 55 years of age, in need of some level of nursing home care qualified by the state, be able to live safely in the home prior to enrollment in Cherokee Elder Care, and living in the service area. The service area includes Cherokee, Adair, Delaware, Muskogee, Mayes, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties.
More information about Cherokee Elder Care and the PACE program can be found at eldercare.cherokee.org, pace4your.org, or by calling 918-453-5554.
Master Cherokee speaker Cora Flute and others were on hand collecting signatures of fluent Cherokee speakers for a new roll to be included in one of the tribe's museums. She said there's an estimated 2,000 Cherokee language speakers, and the largest group is between 60 and 70-years-old.
"The book was made to last 500 to 1,000 years," said Flute. "It was specially made so it can be preserved. Even the pens are special, because it's going into the museum after they think they've gotten all of the signatures."
A celebration will be held for all of the Cherokee speakers at the Cherokee Heritage Center on Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food and entertainment.
Other booths at the Elder Summit included information on the hospice providers, the Medicare Assistance Program, Cherokee Nation Financial Resources, Cherokee Nation Real Estate Services, and more. Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma also set up a booth.
Legal Aid Services is a civil, legal law firm that provides seniors throughout the state of Oklahoma with services like legal council or advice, legal representation, or assistance with negotiations. It also provides other services, such as estate planning.
Teressa Webster said it's important that people are familiar with the Fair Housing Act.
"It's a law that provides for equal housing opportunities throughout the country," she said. "It does not apply to tribal property, but if you were ever seeking to acquire property outside that's not tribally associated, then your fair housing rights would kick in. The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin - meaning where you're from, and also familial status."
For more information on Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, visit oklaw.org.
The 2019 Cherokee Nation Elder Summit continues Wednesday, at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes a free lunch, as well as resource booths with information on elder abuse, resources, and Cherokee Nation programs.
