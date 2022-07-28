Cherokee Nation Career Services hosted the first in a series of seven construction recruitment events on Wednesday to connect local businesses and contractors to nearly 50 pending projects on the reservation.
CNCS Executive Director Diane Kelley explained the need for dedicated professionals.
“The Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Nation Business, and the Housing Authority have a lot of construction that will be going on,” said Kelley.
Kelley said these projects include houses, childcare centers, offices, renovations and more. She said the idea for the recruitment event originated with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who discussed the goal in a July 25 press release.
“Now more than ever, Cherokee Nation is in need of contractors, general labors, electricians, plumbers, and other skilled professionals to assist with the completion of the tribe’s nearly 50 construction projects across the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said many of these projects are part of the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which provides a “landmark” $120 million to assist hundreds of Cherokee families with affordable housing.
“To help with this housing initiative, and other ongoing and future Cherokee Nation construction projects, Career Services will be hosting seven different events located throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation to help connect local trades businesses and contractors with the tribe’s projects,” said Hoskin. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I are committed to building community through these landmark construction initiatives and look forward to connecting local professionals with the many projects on the horizon throughout Northeast Oklahoma.”
The first event took place in the Chota Conference Center of the Tahlequah Cherokee Casino. The room was bordered with 26 tables representing the 16 trades and eight programs needed for construction projects.
Both Native and non-Native-owned businesses and contractors were invited to learn about the work and leave their company information, if interested. Kelley said vendors with certification from the Tribal Employment Rights Office would receive “preference with points” when bidding.
Staff were available to assist vendors in applying for TERO certification. An hour in, Channing Rogers from CNCS said TERO had over 65 new applications.
“So far, we’ve had 124 walk through the door,” said Rogers. “Everyone’s seemed pretty pleased.”
WC Gernandt, president of Direct 2 Completion in Tulsa, said he helped promote the event and participation.
“It helps support small businesses to make sure we have sustainable communities,” said Gernandt.
There are six more construction recruitment events scheduled in the coming months:
• Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m. in the Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs meeting room, for seven projects in Rogers and Nowata counties.
• Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. at the Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, for six projects in Sequoyah and Muskogee counties.
• Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m. in the Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs meeting room, for four projects in Adair County.
• Aug. 31, 2-4 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, for two projects in Tulsa and Washington counties.
• Sept. 7, 2-4 p.m. at The District at 3882 W. 530 in Pryor, for five projects in Mayes County.
• Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. in the Cherokee Casino Grove meeting room, for five projects in Craig and Delaware counties.
