Cherokee Nation Immersion School eighth grader Bryce Girty won first place at the Cherokee County Cross Country Meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the eighth grade boys division. This sets the stage for his possible participation in the Oklahoma State Cross Country meet Oct. 13 in Chickasha. From left are: Coach Larry Shade and Bryce Girty.
Cherokee Nation Immersion School student wins at local track meet
