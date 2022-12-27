More than $54 million has been invested in Cherokee Nation's emergency medical services - improvements that are "life-saving" in dire situations.
Shannon Buhl, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service director, said the investment will help lower response times, reduce staff strain, and improve training for community partners throughout reservation.
"As a part of this investment in our communities, Cherokee Nation EMS will continue to be a part of the Cherokee County 911 system, and that has never been in question," Buhl said.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed new legislation January 2022 that called for a new ambulance facility for CN EMS in Tahlequah as well as the expansion of CN's fleet of ambulances, which would improve time and efficacy.
"The tribe has not finalized any specific staffing plans for EMS dispatchers, but regardless of where or how our dispatchers ultimately operate, our participation in Cherokee County's 911 system is crucial to our mission of helping protect all who live in, work in, or visit our communities," Buhl said.
Additionally, Buhl said the investment in the EMS program brings state-of-the-art facilities and training opportunities by first responders across the reservation.
"We believe in working together to protect our communities and provide service to all citizens, and we look forward to continuing those efforts both in Cherokee County and throughout the tribal reservation," he said.
CN also provided Adair County with lease space for emergency management services at its former office complex in Stilwell. Two surplus ambulances were donated to Adair County EMS as well.
