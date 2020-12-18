Wednesday, March 31, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the June 5, Cherokee Nation general election and the July 24 run-off election, if it is necessary.
The tribal council seats open for office are Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, and one at-large council seat.
Eligible Cherokee citizens interested in running for office may pick up a candidate packet. The filing period for candidates will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, and will continue through Feb. 4, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declaration of candidacy with the Election Commission Office, 17763 S. Muskogee Ave.
Those who are citizens of the Cherokee Nation and at least 18 years old prior to or on the day of the election may apply to become a registered voters. Tribal citizens who are 17 years old and can show their birth date is prior to the date of the election will be allowed to register.
Citizens who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the district of their residence, and those who are registered but who need to change their registration information, may apply by completing a Cherokee Nation Election Commission Voter Registration Application on or before March 31.
Absentee request forms will be accepted Jan. 4 through April 16 for the general election.
Cherokee Nation voter registration and the absentee applications are available at the Election Commission Office and online at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission Website, https://cherokee.org/elections.org. Any citizen of the Cherokee Nation who would like to receive the voter registration application may also request the form in an email, election-commission@cherokee.org; by phone, 918-458-5899 or 800-353-2895; or by fax, 918-458-6101.
