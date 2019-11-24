Cherokee Nation leading the way in fight against diabetes

The Cherokee Nation has its sights on eliminating the significance of diabetes in Northeastern Oklahoma, and have been encouraging folks to get outdoors and get active this month - National Diabetes Awareness Month.
As a way to combat diabetes, Cherokee Nation Health Services has been hosting Diabetes Month Awareness Walks throughout the tribe's 14-county jurisdiction. Tonya Wapskineh, coordinator of the Cherokee Nation Diabetes Prevention Program, said exercise is a key factor in addressing the disease, as well as other measures.
"Diabetes can be prevented by getting your blood sugar tested on a yearly basis; reducing intake of sugar and refined carbs; engaging in 150 minutes of activity a week; drinking more water; losing weight if you are overweight; quit smoking; eating foods that are rich in nutrients; reduce the intake of saturated fats; watch portion sizes; move throughout the day; try to get in 10,000 steps a day; and reduce intake of processed foods and fast food," said Wapskineh.
Diabetes remains a considerable issue for people across the globe, as 414 million, or one in 11 people are impacted by the disease. Okies have been susceptible, too. According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 14 percent of Oklahomans have diabetes, and an estimated 19,000 people in the state are diagnosed with it each year.
The members of CN's Diabetes Prevention Program are working on the issue, though, and the program is the first tribal one of its kind to receive national recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"To gain CDC recognition, your organization must show that it can meet CDC standards and effectively deliver a proven diabetes prevention lifestyle-change program," said Wapskineh.
"Cherokee Nation Diabetes Prevention Program first received recognition in November 2018, and recently received an extension of their full status standing until August 2021."
The disease is costly for Americans, too, as nearly $200 billion are spent per year on obesity-related health costs. The weight felt on people's wallets is not only figuratively, but literally. WalletHub released a recent study for National Diabetes Awareness Month which labels Oklahoma as the sixth "fattest state" in America.
The tribe's prevention program has been shedding that weight, though, as the program's participants have trimmed down in recent years.
"A total of 1,972 pounds have been lost between August 2016 and November 2019, and we have served 447 community members in seven locations throughout the Cherokee Nation tribal jurisdiction," said Wapskineh.
Cherokee Nation is not alone in its mission to combat the disease, as the members of the Oklahoma Legislative Diabetes Caucus announced Nov. 1 that their agenda next year will focus on creating more partnerships, improving education and training, and encouraging more activity in schools to helps Oklahoma's diabetic and pre-diabetic citizens.
State Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, said there are many "state and tribal agencies, nonprofits, medical institutions, and other resources working tirelessly to fight diabetes and protect patients."
"I'm proud of how far we've come as a state in raising awareness and educating Oklahomans about diabetes management and prevention, but our work won't be done until the disease no longer exists," Simpson said in an Oklahoma State Senate press release. "The tools and services are available, we just need to figure out how to provide those resources to more Oklahomans in the most efficient manner possible."
The Cherokee Nation's recourses are already in place, as well, and community members interested in preventing diabetes can participate in the tribe's Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is currently recruiting for classes to be held in 2020. The Healthy Native classes are available in Tahlequah, Stilwell, Sallisaw, Muskogee, Salina, Ochelata, Vinita, and Jay.
"It is a year-long program that encompasses weekly and monthly Healthy Native classes to help participants work towards a 5 percent weight loss goal, by meeting nutrition and physical activity goals," said Wapskineh.
Learn more
Those interested in participating in, or for more information about, the CN Diabetes Prevention Program, call 918-453-5000.
