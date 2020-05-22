Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center announces June 1 reopening

The Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center announced a four-phase plan to slowly and safely reopen its fitness center and gym starting June 1.
The Male Seminary Recreation Center’s reopening plan comes after Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced plans to safely reopen tribal government offices on June 1.
The Male Seminary Recreation Center, owned and operated by the Cherokee Nation, has been closed to the public since March 16 to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19.
The phased reopening plan allows members to access services, while continuing to keep staff and patrons safe as the Cherokee Nation incorporates social distancing and other safety criteria across its tribal government offices and public health system.
“We understand our 10,455 members want to resume their physical workout routines and we’re happy to provide those services, but we must do it in a safe way that protects our employees and members,” said Director of Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center Julie Kimble. “Our safety criteria for reopening will require members to wear masks, social distance and we will limit class sizes in a plan that accomplishes reopening safely.”
The first phase outlines a number of safety procedures for the fitness center’s June 1 reopening such as the required use of masks by staff and gym members, physical distancing of no less than 10 feet, temperature check at the entrance, sanitation stations throughout the facility, and routine cleaning and sanitation of all fitness equipment.
Other safety measures include limited hours and days of operation, hourly head counts to limit occupancy, and the requirement of members to pre-register for fitness classes and to use the basketball court. The basketball court will be limited to “shoot around” only.
Senior fitness classes, child watch services, the use of showers, and outdoor events will also remain suspended during this time. Children under the age of 16 will not permitted in the building, and senior citizens ages 65 or older are encouraged to not utilize the fitness center for safety.
In the second phase on July 6, the tribe’s fitness center will continue to adhere to safety and satiation measures outlined in phase one. However, fitness classes will be allowed to increase in size.
Class size restrictions, the use of showers, outside events, sports leagues, and capacity restrictions will begin being lifted in phase three, which is expected to begin Aug. 3.
In phase four, Sept. 7, the fitness center will begin operating under normal hours and days. Senior fitness classes and child watch services will also be allowed to resume.
However, dates and phases are subject to change based on guidance form Cherokee Nation Health Services, Risk Management and the Center for Disease Control.
For more information, call the Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center at 918-453-5496. For members interested in making a reservation for a fitness class or the basketball court, call 918-207-3913, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
