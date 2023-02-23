The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee met on Thursday, Feb. 23 and discussed improvements to Human Resources’ application process and a recent large influx of applicants to the Marshal Service.
“Right now we’re in the midst of quite frankly the biggest marshal hiring I’ve seen in 23 years,” said Shannon Buhl, director of the CN Marshal Service. “[Human Resources] sent over this week 62 applicants.”
Buhl encouraged those interested to apply, even if they wouldn’t be available to start for several months.
"With all the changes post-McGirt, we’re going to constantly have [open] positions,” he said.
CN Attorney General Sara Hill said it’s “hustle week” at the AG’s office.
“We’ve got jurors and three different criminal cases that are up for jury trial,” said Hill. “So we’re busy making sure that all goes to plan.”
Samantha Hendricks, executive director of CN Human Resources, said some exciting things have been happening at HR, including improvements to the application process.
“We have a new career site that just went live last week. The address is www.cherokeenationjobs.org. It is a new site [where] it is pretty easy for applicants to apply,” said Hendricks.
The site also features an automated chat bot to guide internal and external applicants on both the mobile and desktop sites.
“It really brings us up to today’s time so we can actually get those applications and get [applicants] qualified and into the jobs that they’re applying for,” said Hendricks.
A new feature, "text to apply," is now live. People can text “Cherokee Jobs” to 97211 apply on their phones. HR is also working on translating the feature to allow people to apply in both English and Cherokee.
Applicants will soon start to see additional communication about their applications.
“We have conducted a complete, in-depth communication analysis and we actually identified some gaps and we’ll be having those [changes] implemented by March 6,” said Hendricks.
Cherokee Nation will start hosting open interviews on Tuesdays between 2 and 4 p.m., starting at the Tahlequah HR Department location with plans to expand to other sites in the tribe’s 14 counties.
“We are also partnering with Career Services to help do a traveling job fair. We’re going to start that March 13,” said Hendricks.
HR and Career Services is still working out the details on the traveling job fair.
In old business, the committee tabled an act until next month that would amend the Cherokee Nation code annotated, Title 10, section 5A-C on Grandparental Visitation Rights.
In new business, the committee approved:
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Colton Montgomery as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• A resolution authorizing a limited consent to suit for the purchase of property from the Oklahoma Historical Society. The body of this resolution states Cherokee Nation wishes to purchase the Will Rogers Birthplace historic property in Oologah – consisting of approximately 162 acres of real property and all improvements thereon – from OHS. This resolution allows CN to be sued by OHS related only to this property and the Nation’s obligations under the proposed real estate sale contract.
The committee tabled a resolution until next month that would authorize Supreme Court Justice Shawna Baker to serve simultaneously as an associate supreme court justice with the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.
