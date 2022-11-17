Several Cherokee Nation sites have been hosting fall festivities, activities, and demonstrations, including one event that continues through Nov. 19.
"Our Fall Festival is running now at the Saline Courthouse Museum and Sequoyah's Cabin," said Talisha Lewallen, manager of Cultural Programs and Events.
At the Saline Courthouse Museum, guests can take pictures at a photo op featuring hay bales, pumpkins, and "tons of mums," although recent weather has not been kind to the museum's gourds. Cashier Chrystal Robbins said the snow earlier this week did a number on the photo op.
"It's still there and it looks decent," said Robbins.
As of Nov. 9, Lewallen said the pumpkins at Sequoyah's Cabin have lasted.
Lewallen hopes guests come and enjoy the fall weather at these sites.
"Our grounds are a vast area that are very welcoming to come bring your families and have a picnic. There are lots of places to explore, and our groundskeepers are always there to show you around and give you the history," she said.
Make-and-take crafts, like coloring medallions and paper courgettes, are also available at the festivals. The craft kit supplies are limited and it's first-come, first-served.
The Saline Courthouse Museum also recently celebrated Cherokee Day. On Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum welcomed six Cherokee artists with their works available for purchase.
Lewallen said the event had make-and-take crafts for kiddos, food from Tatted Pig BBQ, hot apple cider, and music from fiddlers Jerry Bigfeather and Robert Bigfeather.
Back in Tahlequah as part of the Second Saturday Artist Showcase series, Cherokee National Treasure Cathy Abercrombie shared her loom-weaving process with visitors to the Cherokee National History Museum on Nov. 12.
"One of my favorite parts of being a Cherokee National Treasure is having the opportunities to share the history of our weaving and the actual process of how it's done," said Abercrombie. "The History Museum is just beautiful, so it's a wonderful place to gather. Since Cherokee Day at Saline was at the same time, we didn't have as many people, but it was perfect because I could spend quality time with each of them."
What's next
Whitney Dittman of Cherokee Nation Businesses Communications said the next artist to be featured in the Second Saturday Artist Showcase will be Thelma Forrest, who will demonstrate her basket-weaving process.
