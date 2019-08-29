Cherokee Nation museums offering free admission during Holiday

In celebration of the 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday, Cherokee Nation museums are offering free admission to all five locations Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
Each museum shares a unique part of the Cherokee story from pre-European contact through the Trail of Tears and the revitalization of the tribe after the American Civil War.
Museum locations include: Cherokee National Prison Museum, 124 E. Choctaw St.; Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, 122 E. Keetoowah St.; Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave.; Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, 470288 Highway 101, Sallisaw; and John Ross Museum, 22366 S. 530 Road, Park Hill.
“The annual Holiday was established as a commemoration of the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, but it has grown into so much more throughout the years,” said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism for Cherokee Nation Businesses. “There’s no greater way to honor our story than to share it with the world in our own voice, and we hope the public will join us as we celebrate the rich history, culture and arts of the Cherokee people.”
The 67th Cherokee National Holiday theme is “Rising Together.” It is colorfully represented in this year’s official Cherokee National Holiday T-shirt, designed by Cherokee National Treasure Dan Mink.
Rising Together signifies each Cherokee’s role in the continued progress of building a bright future. At the center of the design is the seal of the Cherokee Nation with a dark line leading to the seal from the right, symbolizing the Cherokee ancestors’ path from the east to present-day Cherokee Nation on the Trail of Tears. The 49 lines radiating from the seal symbolizes the number seven and the tribe’s custom of considering the impact of a decision on the next seven generations. The seven alternating red, yellow, black and white color bands represent the traditional Cherokee colors and the seven clans of the Cherokee people. The 14 southeast symbols circling the color rings represent the 14 counties of the current jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation, with the eight rings on the outer edge of the design representing former Principal Chief Bill John Baker's and former Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden's eight years in office.
The shirts can be purchased at the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah and online at CherokeeGiftShop.com. Youth sizes are $12, and adult sizes are $16.
The 67th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in the Cherokee Nation capital of Tahlequah. For more information, including a schedule of events, entry forms and more, visit holiday.cherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.