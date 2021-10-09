Cherokee Nation offering community flu vaccinations

Cherokee Nation is now offering several flu vaccinations to prepare for the upcoming flu season and is open to all citizens of federally recognized tribes, as well as the public.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, anyone six months of age or older can receive a flu vaccine at dozens of vaccination clinics held by Cherokee Nation Health Services and scheduled in October, November and December.
For the community vaccination schedule, please visit https://health.cherokee.org/community-flu-clinics/.
Flu season typically runs from September to March, but it peaks during different months each year. This year, most of the community events will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to be given at the same time.
"Keeping our communities safe from the viruses that cause both influenza and COVID-19 is of the utmost importance as we continue working through the current surge of the pandemic," said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. "These viral diseases will be present in our communities in the coming months, and we must work together to protect each other. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19 to ensure the well-being of our friends, family and communities."
Clinic dates and locations are subject to change and updates will be made on https://health.cherokee.org/community-flu-clinics/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.