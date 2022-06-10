Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in west central Arkansas, Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Cherokee, Haskell, Le Flore, Muskogee and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Several roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Many Low-water crossings are likely inundated with water and not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 827 AM CDT, although the heavier rain has ended, flooding is ongoing. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts around 6 inches. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort Smith... Muskogee... Sallisaw... Poteau... Greenwood... Barling... Fort Gibson... Pocola... Muldrow... Roland... Spiro... Arkoma... Vian... Panama... Gore... Hackett... Hartford... Huntington... Webbers Falls... Bonanza... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&