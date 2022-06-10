Cherokee Nation will provide no-cost medical exams and educational services the third week of June at Sequoyah Schools, 17091 Muskogee Ave., which is open to the public.
Services are available to adults only. Services include wellness exams, dental exams, behavioral health counseling basic podiatry services, eye exams, educational services, and educational services.
Exams run from June 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
