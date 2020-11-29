A class of eight members met for the Cherokee Nation Commerce Services virtual financial empowerment class on Nov. 20.
Throughout the experience, Susan Sharp, instructor for the course, helped students learn how to better manage their money while not stressing about budgeting.
One of the points Sharp made was that budgets do not always work. She said splurges or emergency bills can heavily affect a budget.
"When it comes to money, timing matters. Sometimes people will find themselves flush with cash or resources one week and pay several bills at once or splurge on something fun. But then they come up short the next week for a necessity or obligation. That's why a monthly budget sometimes doesn't work out from week to week," she said.
Sharp pointed out that unplanned expenses can often throw a wrench into a budget, so there always needs to be some room for those random expenses.
"Unplanned expenses, or as I like to call them, 'surprise expenses,' can catch you off guard quickly. Some examples of this are flat ties, dead batteries, or a washer or dryer go out," said Sharp.
Using Microsoft Excel, she taught her class how to properly budget using a spreadsheet. She emphasized the importance of having a realistic budget that accounts for unplanned expenses. Her own personal budget is still a work in progress, she said.
To save money in different ways, Sharp gave many options. One of which was buying groceries in bulk as opposed to not in bulk. She said this may be beneficial to some, but not to others. She emphasized that a budget needs to be unique to the person.
Sharp mentioned that a lot of information already needs to be known before beginning a budget. Without knowing regular outgoing and incoming expenses, the budget can be unpredictable and ultimately fail, she said.
"You will need your information in order to set up your budget. You need your beginning balance and other sources of cash and income," said Sharp. "Once paying for necessary bills and expenses, you may want to put the rest into savings. We need to have a little bit of wiggle room in our budget or we may get super-bored."
A similar class to this one will be held in December; the exact time and date are to be determined.
