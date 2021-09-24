The Cherokee Nation will host a commemoration event marking the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020.
Last year, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation officially signed the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020. The Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approved the legislation during a special council meeting held shortly before the official signing.
Subsequently, the former Cherokee National Historical Society transferred all assets, including the iconic Cherokee Heritage Center, the Cherokee National Archives and the Cherokee Family Research Center to the Cherokee Nation.
Friday’s ceremony will include Hoskin ceremonially placing the final artifact into the Cherokee National Research Center vault.
The Cherokee National Research Center will open later this year to provide safe and secure storage, as well as enhanced public access, to the Nation’s foremost collection of historic Cherokee-related documents and cultural artifacts from the 1700s through present day. The center features a 5,000-square-foot, fireproof and storm-resistant vault with industry-leading environmental controls, as well as two research rooms for artists, scholars and community members.
