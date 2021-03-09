Cherokee Nation opens COVID-19 vaccines to public living within 14-county reservation area

The Cherokee Nation has gone through its three-phase vaccine distribution plan and is now helping the surrounding community by opening the distribution of vaccines to the public living within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
Any member of the public, including non-Natives, who live within the 14-county reservation are now eligible for a vaccine within Cherokee Nation Health Services.
“The Cherokee Nation is a good partner in our communities and by working together we can combat this deadly virus within our reservation and make more families safe,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re proud the Cherokee Nation can offer this service and give our communities the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19.”
Cherokee Nation also continues to vaccinate Cherokee citizens, citizens of other federally recognized tribes eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services and their household members living both inside and outside the 14-county reservation.
Vaccine appointments are available at all Cherokee Nation health centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office, 402 W. Locust St. in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion.
Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 31,000 doses of vaccines.
“By protecting everyone living within the boundaries of our reservation, we are protecting our citizens, our culture, our language, our family and our neighbors,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “That’s the Cherokee way to help each other.”
Established Cherokee Nation Health Services patients can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or go on the patient portal online at https://health.cherokee.org/patient-portal/ to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
For the non-Native public needing a vaccine, they must make a chart for an appointment and have an address in the 14-county reservation. To make a chart, visit https://health.cherokee.org/patient-registration.
Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only. Walk-ins are not available at this time.
Evening appointments are also now being offered beginning Thursday, March 11, at all health centers every Thursday until 7 p.m. in the month of March.
