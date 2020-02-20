MUSKOGEE – The Cherokee Nation’s newest Career Services office is now open in Muskogee to help tribal citizens with employment training opportunities and job assistance.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., District 4 Tribal Councilor Dr. Mike Dobbins and Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelley joined Career Services staff and leaders from the city of Muskogee to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office.
“Our goal is to have tribal services accessible for our citizens no matter where they live,” said Hoskin. “I hope this permanent location will see our hard-working staff serving more of our citizens in the Muskogee area who reach out for help.”
The new facility is at 1305 S. Country Club Road.
“I couldn’t be happier for the employees who have been working with what little office space they had available, but who now have a permanent location to help more citizens,” said Dobbins. “This expansion will increase all the services the department has to offer because now there is a main location for our Muskogee employees to work from.”
The new Muskogee office provides space for assisting Cherokees with economic development, employment programs, including youth and adult programs, vocational training, job corps recruitment and placement and others.
“We will be able to service clients at full capacity now that we have a proper space for our staff in Muskogee,” said Kelley. “Having multiple locations in surrounding counties makes Career Services more accessible to citizens who aren’t able to travel to Tahlequah for service.”
The Career Services office in Muskogee can be reached by calling 918-682-2077 or faxing 918-682-2497.
For more information about Cherokee Nation Career Services, go to www.cherokee.org/all-services/career-services.
