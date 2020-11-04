Cherokee Nation Health Services is participating in a research study to trial the antiviral medication remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.
“Currently, there are no medicines approved by the FDA available to treat COVID-19 for patients who do not require hospitalization. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, serious illness can occur resulting in worsening of pre-existing health conditions or even death,” said Dr. Jorge Mera, Cherokee Nation Health Services director of infectious diseases. “Elders and people of all ages with severe, long-lasting chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, seem to be at higher risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Indians/Alaska Natives have the highest hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 compared to other ethnic groups in the US, said Mera.
Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine used for the treatment of people hospitalized with COVID-19. It is given intravenously once a day.
Cherokee Nation is among 150 locations worldwide selected by Gilead Sciences to participate in a clinical trial that will be evaluating the antiviral drug by evaluating the safety and benefit of remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in an outpatient setting. The trial aims to measure whether remdesivir decreases the risk of hospitalization and death, compared to placebo, on patients who test COVID-19 positive in a clinical setting, but have indicators for underlying health conditions and are at risk for disease progression.
The study will last about 28 days from the time of the initial screening visit. During this time, participants’ visits may be in the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah. Some visits may be performed by a home health nurse or via telehealth, virtually or remotely. Only Native American patients ages 18 and over who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have underlying health conditions can choose to participate.
“Studies are a way to see if a drug is useful in treating a disease, and taking part in this study may help us know more about how to treat American Indians/Alaska Native people with COVID-19,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of Cherokee Nation Health Services. “The CNHS participation in this study will give you the choice of participating in a clinical trial that evaluates a treatment for a disease for which we otherwise have no treatment to offer. Cherokee Nation welcomes the opportunity to participate in scientific research that can benefit Indian Country and other vulnerable populations."
A description of this clinical trial will be available online at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and at https://health.cherokee.org/corona-virus-covid-19/downloads-and-resources. Qualifying patients interested in participating may also contact the Cherokee Nation Health Services clinical trial team at 918-316-2379.
