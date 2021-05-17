The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed a resolution during Monday's meeting to authorize agreements between the tribe and municipalities for traffic and misdemeanor citations.
Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said one of the challenges in dealing with the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision has been working with municipalities in the tribe’s 14-county reservation, since many of them depend heavily on fines they collect to fund their policing. With the change in criminal jurisdiction, the revenue from tickets currently comes back to the tribe, instead of staying in those communities.
“This legislation would authorize a new kind of municipal agreement between the municipalities and the Cherokee Nation – one that would leave the jurisdiction in the Cherokee Nation where it belongs, but would allow the fines and fees that were collected by the local police to maintain that revenue stream in that local community,” Hill said.
The council approved amendments to the Cherokee Nation Code Annotated to expand the miscellaneous offenses available under the CN Juvenile Code. Miscellaneous juvenile offenses now include the transmission of obscenity and child pornography; possession of intoxicating beverages or low-point beer by people under age 21; and the purchase, receipt or possession of tobacco or vapor products by those under 21, or to falsify proof of age to purchase tobacco.
The Boating Safety Act of 2021 was approved. The legislation outlines laws for operating vessels and the penalties for violating such laws when on the water.
Suzanne Sullivan was confirmed as a board member of the Economic Development Trust Authority Board of Directors. Wilfred C. Gernandt III and Elmer Tadpole were confirmed as governing board members of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
The nominations of Russell Feeling and Rufus King as board members of the Cherokee Immersion School Board were affirmed. A resolution to renew the school’s charter was also approved.
During his state of the nation address, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke about the federal legislation submitted by Congressman Tom Cole, Oklahoma District 4 Republican, that would allow the Cherokee Nation to compact with the state of Oklahoma. He said it would protect 100 percent of the McGirt decision, but would give the tribe options should it choose to exercise them on certain aspects concerning criminal jurisdiction.
“I always think having more options is better, and that is the thrust of that legislation,” said Hoskin. “We’ll continue to monitor that and make sure it meets the principles we all have expressed, which is that we need to protect our sovereignty and not let McGirt be eroded, but put the Cherokee Nation in the strongest position possible to build the largest criminal justice system in the state of Oklahoma, other than the state of Oklahoma.”
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is June 14, at 5 p.m.. All CN meetings cans be watched at the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
