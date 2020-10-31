Cherokee Nation pledges $25K to United Way

TULSA – Cherokee Nation and its businesses presented a $25,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way to help kick off the agency’s 2021 campaign. Through annual contributions and employee volunteers, the tribe has supported the nonprofit organization’s mission to improve lives and build a stronger community since 2013.
Earlier this month, the Tulsa Area United Way announced the next three year’s new campaign chairs and a shared goal of renewing stability, volunteerism and philanthropy throughout local communities, especially during the unprecedented times created by COVID-19.
“Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses have long embraced a shared vision with the Tulsa Area United Way of working together to improve lives and strengthen our communities,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The COVID-19 crisis has magnified the need for robust collaboration and support of local nonprofits. We are honored to be able to continue reinvesting in our communities and working alongside so many great partners to ensure Oklahoma remains strong and its citizens continue to flourish.”
Tulsa Area United Way works to advance the common good by building a better quality of life through education, financial stability, and health and safety. Every year, TAUW serves thousands of individuals through partnering agencies located throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.
“We are so grateful for this generous contribution from the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way. “We have all worked together this year to help those in need due to COVID-19-related hardships, from helping people stay in their homes who would otherwise be facing eviction to ensuring kids have the technology they need to thrive in a virtual school setting. Cherokee Nation and CNB have been great partners in this community.”
Through its Community Impact Team, a companywide initiative dedicated to helping promote volunteerism and community engagement, CNB employees volunteer with agencies throughout northeast Oklahoma. Tribal and business employees provide financial support through sponsorships, in-kind contributions and volunteer service hours throughout the year.
In the last 96 years, the United Way has invested more than $825 million in services and helped fulfill the needs of millions of area individuals. TAUW aims to raise more than $23 million during its 2021 campaign.
“As a company, we prioritize our role as an outstanding community partner and continually work to create a positive and lasting impact for northeast Oklahoma,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of CNB. “We are especially proud during these uniquely difficult times to continue supporting our neighbors in need through our longtime partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way.”
CNB, Cherokee Nation’s governmental revenue entity, owns companies in the gaming, consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries.
To learn more about the Tulsa Area United Way, visit www.tauw.com.
