Cherokee Nation pledges $50K to United Way drive

Cherokee Nation officials and CNB representatives present a check for $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way leadership. From left are: Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner; Cynthia Qualls, chief resource development officer of Tulsa Area United Way; Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; District 13 Councilor and TAUW Board Member Joe Deere; and Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses.