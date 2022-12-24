Cherokee Nation pledges $50K to United Way drive

TULSA - Cherokee Nation and its businesses recently presented a $50,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. Through annual contributions and employee volunteers, the tribe has supported the nonprofit organization's mission to improve lives and build stronger communities since 2013.
"Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families, and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma."
Tulsa Area United Way works to advance the common good by building a better quality of life through education, financial stability, and health and safety.
TAUW serves thousands of individuals every year through its partnering agencies throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee, and Wagoner counties.
"Cherokee Nation and its businesses are committed to improving the quality of life for its Cherokee Nation citizens - not just for today, but for the next seven generations," said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way. "We are honored to work alongside the Cherokee Nation, embracing innovative solutions to address community challenges so all families can thrive."
In the last 98 years, the United Way has invested more than $900 million in the community. In 2022, TAUW raised $25.4 million thanks to generous donors and partners, including Cherokee Nation Businesses.
The contributions support 59 nonprofit partners and more than 4,500 jobs for an economic impact of $224,653,515 in programs and services throughout local communities.
"As a company, we take great pride in knowing our efforts as a great community partner directly benefit Cherokee Nation citizens and local communities," said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of CNB. "Our longtime collaborations with nonprofit organizations, such as the United Way, are yet another excellent way for us to share our passion and devotion for giving back and helping improve and advance the lives and wellbeing of others."
CNB and its employees provide financial support through sponsorships, in-kind contributions, and volunteer service hours with many nonprofit organizations throughout the year.
In 2022, the tribally owned company piloted its first employee driven TAUW campaign, making it easier for individuals to help raise funds in addition to Cherokee Nation and CNB's contribution.
CNB, Cherokee Nation's governmental revenue entity, owns companies in gaming, hospitality, and federal contracting, as well as cultural and economic development.
To learn more about the Tulsa Area United Way, visit www.tauw.org.
