Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin, delegation defend ICWA at hearing

In New Orleans on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans are, front row, front row: Cherokee National Treasure Tommy Wildcat and Council of the Cherokee Nation for District 15 Janees Taylor. Second row: Attorney General Sara Hill, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and First Lady January Hoskin. Third row: Delegate nominee Kim Teehee, Council of the Cherokee Nation for District 12 Dora Patzkowski, and Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan.