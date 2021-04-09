Cherokee Nation provides record $6.3M to 107 school districts during virtual Public School Appreciation Day

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.