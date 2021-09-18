Cherokee Nation ramps up $22.5M housing replacement, repair initiative for elders

The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is ramping up a $22.5 million total investment to repair or build replacement homes that will improve the lives of Cherokee elders and support a wave of job growth throughout the reservation.
The tribe recently bid out nearly 80 housing projects, the largest at one time in the tribe's history. The investment is part of the $30 million Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act signed into law by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in 2019. Of the $30 million set aside through the Act, 75 percent - or $22.5 million - is earmarked for housing projects, and the remaining 25 percent has been used for improving communities through grassroots efforts, including projects such as installing solar panels at Cherokee community centers, expanding broadband connectivity and more.
"When Deputy Chief Warner and I introduced the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act two years ago, we knew there were many Cherokee citizens on a waiting list for home repair or replacement. We needed to inject more resources into addressing those needs as quickly as possible," Hoskin said. "The fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on the regional workforce and the demand for supplies initially slowed our efforts, but the Cherokee people are innovative and determined, so we found ways to safely make progress despite those hurdles. Even amid COVID, we were able to complete 24 of the housing projects falling under this act."
Donna Brown, 74, of Hulbert, received repair assistance from HACN on her existing home. Brown said her floor was cracking, which became a safety hazard. That's when HACN installed new flooring and also updated her aged air-conditioning unit and windows.
"I'm just thrilled and so appreciative, I just cannot thank the Cherokee Nation and the Housing Authority enough for their help," Brown said. "This has been such a blessing, and getting to be my age, it is truly helping the quality of my life."
Through the Act, all 214 qualifying applications for home repair or replacement by Cherokee elders or Cherokees with disabilities, which were filed prior to August 2019 and remained on a waiting list when the legislation was created two years ago, have been processed. In total, 95 percent of the 214 home replacement or repair projects are in progress, out for bid, undergoing environmental and other site inspections, or have been completed.
Along with improving the lives of Cherokee homeowners, the Act is creating a wide array of jobs for contractors throughout the tribe's reservation. Those dollars will have a significant multiplier effect in local communities as goods and services are purchased.
"We've known since taking office and signing this critical legislation that the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act was a strategic, forward-thinking endeavor that only adds to our continued investment as a tribe into Northeast Oklahoma," said Warner. "This infusion of funds for Cherokee homeowners and communities is changing the lives of Cherokee families not just today, but it's changing lives in ways that will impact generation after generation of Cherokees."
Funding for the Act is set aside primarily through a special dividend issued by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.