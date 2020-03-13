The Cherokee Nation is taking steps to keep its community safe. The Cherokee word for respect is ᎤᏬᎯᏳᎯ, and the Cherokee Nation is upholding these values in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this effort, many Cherokee Nation-related events have been postponed both locally and at-large.
The Cherokee Nation will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and update the public of postponed or canceled activities as needed on www.Anadisgoi.com and on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page.
At this time, the following events are being postponed:
March 14 – Artist showcase at the Cherokee National History Museum
March 14 – “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years” exclusive discussion
March 16 – Tribal Council meeting & committee meetings
March 17 – Youth development activity at Cherokee Heights in Pryor
March 19 – Spring break make-and-takes and Cherokee Nation museums
March 19 – Cherokee Nation Youth Summit
March 19 – Adult resident activity at Tom Buffington Heights in Vinita
March 19 – Adult resident and youth development activities at Oaks Senior Nutrition Center
March 21 – Cherokee Family Research Center’s genealogy workshop
March 21 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Missouri
March 22 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Kansas
March 23 – Adult resident activity at Greasy Senior Nutrition Center
March 24 – Adult resident activity at Lost City Community Building in Hulbert
March 24 – Youth development activity at Talking Leaves Job Corps in Tahlequah
March 24-26 – 2020 Oklahoma Johnson-O’Malley Conference
March 26 – Tribal Council committee meetings
March 26 – Adult resident activity at Will Rogers Senior Housing in Claremore
March 26 – Youth development activity at Zion Boys & Girls Club in Stilwell
April 3-5 – Cherokee Days at Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
April 5 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Washington, D.C.
April 9 – Cherokee Speakers Bureau meeting
