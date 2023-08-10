The Cherokee Nation Education Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 8 to hear reports on college scholarships and the first day of classes at Sequoyah High School.
Education Executive Director Mark Vance said it’s been a record number year for college scholarships, with 6,692 approved applicants.
“We’ve already paid 3,369. They’re not even in school yet [and] we’ve already got the money there, so it’s exciting for us,” said Vance.
According to Vance’s report, there were 469 total scholarship applications for concurrent enrollment, 5,332 for undergraduate programs, and 891 for graduate programs.
Head Start Director Verna Thompson said Monday was the program’s first day back for the new school year.
”I don’t know who has more separation anxiety, the babies or the parents,” Thompson joked.
Thompson said Head Start will soon have 16 staff members certified in infant massage.
“[The staff members] will be certified once they find five families each to teach them how to do infant massages,” said Thompson.
Thompson said that infant massage is a good bonding exercise and calms the babies.
Sequoyah High School is “all hands on deck right now” for the first day of school for freshmen on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
“[We] have 107 brand new freshmen coming in [Wednesday], which is the largest class we’ve had in six or eight years,” said Principal Justin Brown. “We’re growing and we’re excited about it.”
The start date for all Sequoyah students was Thursday, Aug. 10. Brown said the school has nine new staff members and is fully staffed.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Education Committee meeting is tentatively set for Monday, Sept. 11.
