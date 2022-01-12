The Cherokee Nation, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, reported numbers that point to increasing cases of COVID infection throughout the nation.
On Jan. 10, Cherokee Nation Health Services saw 827 new cases of COVID-19, with 805 on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Over the course of the week, CNHS has averaged seeing 426 cases per day, which has surpassed its highest daily average caseload from the alpha surge in 2020 and the delta surge in 2021.
The Cherokee Nation Public Health team has completed 1,266 case investigations since Jan. 4, and managed approximately 7,000 COVID-related calls during that time.
“Based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you have symptoms, get tested for COVID and isolate away from others until your test results are in. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should isolate for five full days. If symptoms continue beyond those five days, or if a fever continues, you should continue isolating through Day 10,” said Dr. David Gahn, director of CNPH.
He said the best protection for fighting against severe illness and hospitalization is to get the vaccine and booster. He also recommends masking and social distancing.
Cherokee Nation offers both the vaccine and the boosters to the public, regardless of residency or tribal citizenship. The public can receive the vaccine or booster at any Cherokee Nation outpatient health center throughout the reservation Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling 539-234-4099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.