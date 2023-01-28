Artwork is now being accepted for the 52nd annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale.
Presented April 8-May 6 in the gallery at Cherokee Springs Plaza, TOTAS is the longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma.
Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $15,000 in the following categories: painting, sculpture, pottery, basketry, graphics, jewelry, miniatures, diverse art forms, and photography/digital art.
On average the show features the work of about 100 Indigenous artists representing nearly a dozen tribal nations.
Individuals looking to enter artwork must be over 18 years old, be a citizen of a federally recognized Native American tribe or nation, and complete all submission requirements no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. There is no entry fee associated with the show and sale.
An awards reception will be held on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m., followed by the public opening on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
For more information about the Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale or to submit an entry, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
The gallery at Cherokee Springs Plaza is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is at 3377 Cherokee Springs Road.
