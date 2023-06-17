TULSA – The historical Cherokee musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward” is hosting a casting call to support the musical’s Oct. 13 and 14 productions at Hard Rock Live Tulsa.
“Nanyehi” is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.
Nearly 30 roles are available for Native and non-Native actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. Principal roles and compensated staff positions are available, including the title role, Nanyehi.
Auditions will be held in Muskogee on July 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 401 S. 3rd St.
Auditions are also offered in Tulsa on July 15 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on July 16 from 2-7 p.m. at the Fly Loft at 117 N. Boston Ave.
Those auditioning for a singing role are asked to sing a cappella or provide their own accompaniment.
A keyboard and CD player will be provided. Non-singing hopefuls will read from the script, and dancers are asked to bring dancing shoes as they will be taught a short routine.
The 2023 showing will mark the 12th production of “Nanyehi.” It has been presented seven times in Oklahoma, twice in Tennessee, and single productions in Georgia and Texas.
The musical is written by Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet.
Hobbs is a Cherokee Nation citizen and Bartlesville native who is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. As a recording/performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Her songs have been recorded by Alabama, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Wanda Jackson, John Anderson, Helen Reddy, Shirley Bassey, and more. Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015.
“Nanyehi” is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa.
For more information about the production or a list of open positions for auditions, visit www.nanyehi.com or email nanyehiproductions@gmail.com.
