Cherokee Nation is now accepting nominations for the tribe’s esteemed National Treasure distinction. The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 10, at 5 p.m. with selected recipients announced during the 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday celebration in September.
National Treasures actively work to preserve and revive traditional cultural practices that are in danger of being lost from generation to generation.
“These nominations play an important role in our ability to preserve and promote the values of our people and the citizens who have dedicated their life to mastering unique aspects of Cherokee culture,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It is more than just a recognition of perfecting a craft; it represents passion and selfless dedication, as well as the commitment to advance each respective discipline. We look forward to honoring our newest National Treasures later this year.”
The honor of Cherokee National Treasure is bestowed upon Cherokee Nation citizens who have shown exceptional knowledge of Cherokee art and culture. The award was established in 1988 by Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee National Historical Society.
Nominations are accepted in nearly 30 categories, ranging from traditional foods and bow making to beadwork, basketry and graphic arts. A full list of categories and the nomination form can be found at www.Anadisgoi.com. For questions or to schedule a drop-off, call 918-384-7730 or email cherokeenationaltreasures@cn-bus.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.