Cherokee Nation seeking volunteer greeters, wayfinders for new outpatient health center

The Cherokee Nation is looking for volunteers willing to act as guides for patients and visitors at the new Cherokee Nation outpatient health center in Tahlequah.
Volunteer wayfinders and greeters will help others navigate the health facility during the first few months the center is open. The new facility is the largest tribal outpatient health facility in the country at 469,000 square feet.
"The wayfinders and greeters are going to be some of the first faces our visitors see at the new health facility," said Diane Kelley, executive director of Career Services, the Cherokee Nation department organizing the volunteer program. "The new outpatient health facility is going to be a challenge to navigate for new patients and the wayfinders are going to be vital to find the way to their appointments. Anyone who needs volunteer hours for scholarship purposes or wants to volunteer for the Cherokee Nation should sign up for this opportunity."
Cherokee Nation Career Services needs 120 volunteer wayfinders and 30 greeters over the course of three months. Shifts are available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Oct. 7, when the first phase of the facility opens. Volunteer opportunities will continue through Dec. 31. Service hours are flexible for volunteers to work with their schedules.
Contact Taryn Taylor at 918-453-5386 or taryn-taylor@cherokee.org, or Austin Patton at 918-453-7632 or austin-patton@cherokee.org.
