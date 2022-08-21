Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program

The USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program was signed by Cherokee Nation on Aug. 16. Front row, from left, are: USDA branch chief direct loans and funds management in Washington, D.C. Raenata Walker, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, and Cherokee Nation Director of Commerce Anna Knight. Back row: secretary of natural resources Chad Harsha, Oklahoma Farm Loan Chief Larry Daniel, Cherokee County USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Drew Vandiver, executive director of real estate services Ginger Reeves, delegate to Congress Kim Teehee, farm loan manager for Cherokee County USDA Service Center Jack Carlile, Cherokee Nation Small Business Assistance Center Director Stephen Highers, and Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch.