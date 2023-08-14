The Cherokee Nation inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, and eight elected and re-elected members of the Tribal Council, packed the house at the Chota Conference Center on Aug 14.
The Cherokee Nation’s delegate to Congress, Kim Teehee, spoke of the profound significance of transitioning from election day to inauguration day.
Teehee talked about the collective voice of the Cherokee, the history, and responsibility all have in shaping the sovereign nation. Being a “collective voice” was a strong theme throughout all of the speeches.
“Through the challenging days of the pandemic, Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner, demonstrated remarkable adaptability and unwavering leadership,” said Teehee. “With foresight and compassion they made the safety and well-being of the Cherokee people their top priority.”
Speaking of the new era and of what the new administration and council can achieve, Teehee spoke of the optimism and excitement of what they can achieve for the prosperity of the next seven generations.
“One thing we need to remember, nothing ever happens without communication and working together,” said Mike Shambaugh, speaker of the Tribal Council. “That’s the one thing about the Tribal Council and the executive branch, we have done very well. We do work together.”
He spoke of the day Hoskin came to him and told him about a program that was going to allocate money for infrastructure, health care, and substance abuse initiatives to individual tribal councils.
“It was a game changer,” said Shambaugh. “Whenever he gave me his spiel, the very last thing he said – and I’ve heard it come out of his mouth a million times – it’s just the right thing to do.”
He admonished the new members to always remember, when it comes to voting on a resolution, act, or a new program, the words that came out of Hoskin’s mouth and ask, “Frankly, is this the right thing to do?”
Chief Justice John C. Garrett swore in the new council members. Newly elected members sworn in were Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, District 1; Lisa Robinson Hall, District 3; and Codey Poindexter, District 8. Incumbents sworn in were Daryl Legg, District 6; Dora Patzkowski, District 12; Joe Deere, District 13; Kevin Easley Jr., District 14; and Julia Coates, at-large.
The brother of Warner, Travis Warner, spoke on growing up and shared moments to give insights into Bryan Warner. He said he always hears good things about his brother, and how he seemed to be a genuine person.
“A profound moment when I realized how much I loved my brother was at a baseball game,” said Bryan Warner. “He tripped and fell and I noticed he didn’t get up as quickly as he normally did. I learned he had broken his arm and started crying. After we loaded up to go to the hospital my brother saw I was upset and immediately hid how much pain he was in so I wouldn’t be upset. In that moment he cared more about me being upset than his broken arm.”
After being sworn in, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner spoke of his pride in the accomplishments of the Cherokee Nation and the mutual love of his brother.
“What [my brother] doesn’t know, is I always wanted to be like him, each and every day,” said Warner.
Warner spoke of the immense gratitude to be re-elected to the position. Each and every day, he said, he was humbled to see the talents, hard work and compassion of his fellow Cherokees.
“I’m especially grateful for this opportunity to continue working for all of you,” said Warner.
He spoke of his commitment to continue the progress with Hoskin and the men and women of the council of the Cherokee Nation.
“Let us reinforce our commitment to defending our tribal sovereignty and self-determination,” said Warner. “Our ancestors made great sacrifices to keep alive our Cherokee culture and our sovereignty. We owe it to them and all the generations that will follow us to be just as fierce in our defense.”
Closing out the last of the swearing in was Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who was joined on stage by first lady January Hoskin.
Canaan Duncan, senior adviser of community engagement and deputy Secretary of State, emceed the event, and as he introduced Hoskin, he listed all of the all of the chief’s previous accomplishments, as well as those of his father, Chuck Hoskin Sr.
Hoskin talked of the growing and diversified businesses, successful efforts of economic development, and the dynamic and effective government, all mean that opportunities for success for the Cherokee people are unlimited.
“Those communities that withered on the vine in the last 100 years can flourish again,” said Hoskin.
The failure of any of the communities no matter the size, is a choice, and a collective choice, he said.
He spoke of the assault on the Cherokee language and culture at the hands of brutal federal Indian forces, and said the Cherokee people are not a people meant to fail.
“Let us proclaim something else, so that it reverberates across this state,” said Hoskin. “Let’s say it loud enough and proud enough that it shakes the walls of the state capital and the governor’s mansion. I proclaimed it from this stage four years ago and I say it again. The Cherokee Nation is the best friend the State of Oklahoma has ever had. We just need to be treated with respect.”
