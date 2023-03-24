Cherokee Nation taking applications for its Summer EBT for Children program

Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for Children program, which helps families buy nutritious foods during the summer months.
This program is offered through the Cherokee Nation Women, Infant and Children program. Participation in this program will have no impact on other government assistance that participants may receive.
Qualifying families will receive approximately $30 of free food per child per month for May, June and July. Benefits are on an EBT card, which works like a debit card, allowing the purchase of healthy food for the summer.
To qualify for this program, students must be enrolled in a participating school district in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 and receive free or reduced lunches at school. This federally-funded program is offered to Native and non-Native students.
The participating school districts are currently in the Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah and Washington counties.
The deadline for applications is April 16, 2023.
For more information, email WICSEBTC@cherokee.org or call 918-453-5572.
For a list of participating schools and to apply, visit https://health.cherokee.org/public-health/women-infants-children/sebtc/.
