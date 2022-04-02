PRYOR CREEK - Cherokee Nation is partnering with MidAmerica Industrial Park after donating land for the tribe to build and operate a $16 million childcare center in Mayes County.
MidAmerica Industrial Park dedicated 12 acres of land located on West 530 alongside Highway 69A that will be used as part of the childcare center construction site.
The Cherokee Nation is investing millions of dollars to construct a 27,000-square foot Cherokee Nation Child Development Center there.
It will feature 12 classrooms, two of which will be dedicated to a Head Start/Early Head Start program in the facility.
"This is a win-win for the industrial park which has more than 4,000 employees working in the park and for our Cherokee Nation citizens who face a shortage of adequate child care in Mayes County," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
"Only 20 percent of working parents in Pryor have access to available child care slots so the demand is very high and we felt it important to help our community fill this need, as well as serve our youngest Cherokee population."
The CNCDC with Head Start facility will provide up to 175 children a safe place to learn and grow.
"This center will also provide 50 new jobs as we add childcare teachers, administrative staff, cooks and custodians for the center, and that's not even including the construction jobs as we build the center and roadway infrastructure," said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
The CNCDC with Head Start center will be built east of "The District," MidAmerica's 162-acre development that incorporates retail, multi-family housing, residential homes, and parks and trails.
The first phase of The District opened in July 2021 and is a strategic three-part MidAmerica master plan which includes ongoing capital investments in workforce, infrastructure and quality of life initiatives.
The child development center is in addition to the strategic partnership between the Cherokee Nation and the MidAmerica Industrial Park for workforce development and recruitment.
The Cherokee Nation's Career Services office is located in Pryor and the Cherokee Nation Aerospace & Defense is at MidAmerica.
The CNCDC with Head Start center is expected to break ground in late 2022.
