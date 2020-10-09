Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced Friday the tribe will build a meat-processing facility in Tahlequah.
“The Deputy Chief and I are committed to developing programs and economic development in the area of agriculture and the Council of the Cherokee Nation had continued to express a desire to explore a meat-processing facility for our citizens,” Hoskin said.
The meat processing facility will be located on existing Cherokee Nation property west of Tahlequah. The facility will grow in phases, first serving Cherokee citizens with food insecurities and then potentially expand into the larger commercial marketplace.
The facility is expected to provide up to seven jobs.
“We are moving quickly, but carefully, given the time constraints to execute capital projects under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which will fund at least a portion of the meat processing facility,” said Hoskin. “Today’s announcement is an important milestone and we will continue to celebrate the construction phases of this facility to keep tribal citizens informed of its progress.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.