OOLOGAH — The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the formal acquisition of the historic Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
A signing ceremony celebrating the official transfer of ownership is slated for Monday, June 12, at 9:30 a.m.
Cherokee Nation first announced its interest in acquiring the property in November 2020 to further expand its robust tourism offerings.
The historic home dates to as early as 1873 and sat on more than 60,000 acres. Throughout the years, the home served as a meeting place for commerce, government, and community socials.
In 1960 the ranch house was moved to its current location on top of the hill to prevent flooding once the Verdigris River was dammed to create Oologah Lake. Since that time, the homestead has been open to the public as a historic site, welcoming visitors from all over the world.
The 162-acre Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch will continue operations throughout this season under Cherokee Nation Businesses with plans for renovations next year.
