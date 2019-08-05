Cherokee Nation is celebrating the opening of the Cherokee National History Museum at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, under the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, 177 S. Water Ave.
The event will feature the Cherokee National Youth Choir, and special guests.
The museum is the newest addition to the tribe’s robust tourism offerings and is located within one of its most iconic structures, the Cherokee National Capitol building.
The Cherokee National History Museum shares the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation within 4,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space, and 1,000 square feet of rotating gallery space.
Exhibits feature commissioned art by Cherokee Nation artists, as well as artifacts on loan from the Smithsonian, Gilcrease Museum, Oklahoma Historical Society and Cherokee National Archives.
Technology plays a huge role in the museum, as many exhibits offer an interactive augmented reality through use of iPads that expand on content and enhance the overall guest experience.
Originally built in 1869 on the main town square of Tahlequah, the Cherokee National Capitol building housed the tribe’s executive, legislative and judicial offices until 1906, and was most recently home to the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court until fall 2018. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also designated a National Landmark.
