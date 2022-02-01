The Cherokee Nation is among many Native American tribes set to receive settlement payments in their ongoing battles with the opioid industry.
For several years, Cherokee Nation has been seeking damages from some of the country’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors, as studies have found Native Americans have experienced the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose of any group in the country. As part of Tuesday’s settlement, the tribe will receive $18 million of a $150 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson.
“Today’s announcement of a tribal settlement against Johnson and Johnson includes funding to address the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation – a crisis that has disproportionately affected our Cherokee people. We will use these funds to expand our mental health treatment and related services so that our citizens can begin to recover,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation took historic measures and was among the first tribe to file cases, and with this new settlement against Johnson and Johnson, the Nation has now recovered in $93 million in total to settle claims against opioid distributors.”
This week’s settlement is separate from the $75 million agreement that occurred in September 2021 with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Drug. Co. The tribe had sued those companies in 2017, saying they and other companies were negligent in handling the supply of large quantities of prescription opioids.
The tribe still has several claims against a number of pharmaceutical retailers pending in court.
