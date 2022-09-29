VINITA -- Cherokee Nation will be hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, in Vinita just off Route 66.
The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community.
Named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell, the center opens Monday, Oct. 3, and shares the history of both Cherokee Nation and the Vinita community, while honoring Mitchell's efforts to revitalize Cherokee pottery.
Mitchell was a renowned Cherokee artist known as a trailblazer and was widely accepted as an authority on both Southeastern and Eastern Woodlands-style pottery.
Recognized for her traditional, handmade pottery and for sharing her knowledge and artistic skills with others, she was designated a Cherokee National Treasure in 1988.
The facility is the vision of Cherokee Nation first lady January Hoskin, who will attend the grand opening along with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and other Cherokee Nation dignitaries.
Located in Craig County, the 9,400-square-foot, two-story stone building is situated on 8 acres overlooking historic Route 66. As a cultural and welcome center, it will offer an exhibit gallery, a grab-and-go café with Native-inspired cuisine, a gift shop, and flexible space for cultural classes and events.
The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center will be open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 953 E. Illinois Ave.
For more information, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
