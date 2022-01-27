The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved legislation during a special meeting Thursday to inject $54 million into the tribe’s Emergency Medical Services.
The funding will support a new ambulance facility for CN EMS and a new, expanded fleet of ambulances. Money will also go toward assisting with creation of a new ambulance service in Adair County. The tribe will provide $300,000 in operating expenses through May, at which time Adair County EMS believes it will be financially stable, and two surplus ambulances will go to the Adair County EMS.
The Council also passed the Cherokee Nation Hunting and Fishing Code Modernization Act of 2022. The act establishes a regulatory scheme for hunting and fishing on tribal trust lands and restricted lands.
This comes after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt refused to the renew the hunting and fishing compacts between tribes and the state. Last month, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order asserting the tribe’s treaty rights for citizens to hunt and fish within the reservation.
During a Rules Committee meeting, Attorney General Sara Hill discussed the state’s requests to the Supreme Court to overturn the McGirt decision, and a separate request for the court to decide whether the state has concurrent jurisdiction over criminal cases wherein a non-Indian commits a crime against an Indian in Indian Country. The court refused all petitions by the state to reconsider the McGirt decision, but will look at the question regarding concurrent jurisdiction.
“They’re not interested in overturning their decision in McGirt, and that’s, of course, a huge, huge deal for the tribes, because this state had been on a pretty consistent talking tour. I think you’ve seen multiple state individuals say that McGirt is all these terrible things and it needs to be overturned,” Hill said. “Our amicus brief to the court pushed back on that and said it doesn’t need to be overturned, and also the situation, as it’s painted for the court by the state, is not accurate.”
The second question for the high court to consider won’t impact the McGirt decision, according to Hill. The McGirt decision, a ruling from 2020, held that the Muscogee Nation's reservation was never disestablished by Congress, and later court decisions held the ruling applied to the reservation of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations. It effectively gave these tribes the authority to prosecute crimes involving Native Americans that occur within their boundaries.
“So the AG’s office and the courts will continue to have jurisdiction over Indians who commit crimes on the reservation, will continue to have jurisdiction over non-Indians who commit domestic violence on the reservation, and won’t in anyway limit the tribe’s jurisdiction,” Hill said. “No matter what the court does, I can’t see how any decision they would make would affect the tribe’s jurisdiction.”
Hill added that the tribe still shouldn’t let its guard down, as the state could try to bring other issues related to McGirt to the Supreme Court.
“So we have to continue to be extremity vigilant about keeping an eye on the different types of litigation that are going on and the different claims that the state may make in the future,” she said.
What's next
The next regular Tribal Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. All of the tribe’s council and committee meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.