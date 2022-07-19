Cherokee Nation touts tourism achievements

New awards, sites and National Treasures were discussed during a meeting of Cherokee Nation Culture Committee last Monday.
The meeting on July 11 began with an invocation from District 14 Councilor Keith Austin.
“This meeting of the culture is one of the most important things we do as we remember what it is that makes it Cherokee,” said Austin.
The committee first heard from Vice President Molly Jarvis of Marketing and Cultural Tourism, who announced some “exciting news.”
“We’ve received several awards for tourism during the last couple of weeks,” said Jarvis. “This is through what is called the Redbud Awards and we’re so glad we can meet in person and receive these again on behalf of the nation. But the Redbud Awards is held by the Oklahoma Tourism Industry Association and they recognize Oklahoma’s tourism attractions, destinations, marketing organizations and journalists who do work in the tourism industry.”
Jarvis reported CN had received a Merit Award for Best New Attraction for the Cherokee National History Museum, as well as top prizes for Best Social Media Campaign, Best Temporary Exhibit and Best New Event.
Plans are underway for the Dwight Mission Site, a historic property in Sequoyah County acquired by the CN in 2021.
“For The Dwight Mission Site, we’re finishing up this week a contract for the feasibility and master planning for this site, so we are excited to get that going,” said Jarvis. “The next step in that later this summer will be a kickoff where we will have an opportunity for the community to get involved and get feedback and really become involved in that planning process.”
Work continues for other sites in the area, such as the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita.
“We’ve had quite a few throughout the process, just construction and supply chain issues and labor force issues, but we are finishing up what we hope is our last construction delay and targeting a mid-August opening,” said Jarvis.
After reports from the department of Language and the department of Community and Cultural Outreach, the committee heard from Betty Frogg of the Cherokee National Treasures Advisory Committee.
“The Cherokee National Treasure nomination deadline was June the 10th, 2022. There were a total of 16 nominations submitted to the committee. The selection process is underway. The committee will make their final selection and the treasures should be notified by the first week of July. They will received their official Cherokee National Treasure title during the events of the Cherokee National Holiday.”
District 2 Councillor Candessa Tehee asked Frogg if this year’s number of nominations was “typical” or “a little high.”
“It just depends. I don’t know what it is. Sometime we will have a lot, sometimes we will have a few,” said Frogg.
Frogs said that 16 is “pretty normal.” She described the selection process.
“We select up to three. We go through their qualifications. It’s a process,” said Frogg. “We go through their application and look at the art that they’ve submitted.”
Frogs said that while the new National Treasures would be notified during the first week of July, they will not be made public until the Cherokee National Holiday.
What’s next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Culture Committee is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.
