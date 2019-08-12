The Cherokee Nation is now accepting 2019-'20 Tribal Youth Council applications. October 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Tribal Youth Council.
The 17-member youth council advises the Council of the Cherokee Nation on issues that impact youth, and participants also serve as ambassadors for the tribe. Those who are selected will attend Tribal Council meetings and also assist with a variety of community service projects throughout the year.
Applications must be mailed with all required documents and a postmark date no later than Monday, Sept. 9. Applications can be downloaded at www.cherokee.org/youthcouncil.
"This program is a wonderful opportunity for us to teach leadership skills and provide these young men and women with opportunities to enhance their development as future leaders of our tribe, our state and our country," said Lisa Trice-Turtle, Tribal Youth Council sponsor. "Students chosen for Tribal Youth Council will learn about Cherokee culture, history and language, but they'll also learn to be a voice for Cherokee youth. I'm excited to see what our new year will hold."
The 2019-20 Tribal Youth Council will be active in a number of projects, including the continuance of the Gen-I Cherokee Language Challenge 2020 and assisting with the Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Valentines for Vets and Cherokee Nation Legislative Day.
New members will be comprised of nine students from the southern half of the Cherokee Nation's 14-county area, which includes Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and portions of Muskogee, Wagoner and McIntosh counties. Seven will be accepted from the northern districts, including Delaware, Mayes, Craig, Nowata, Washington, Ottawa, Rogers and Tulsa counties. One at-large member will be chosen from outside the tribe's 14-county area.
Students chosen for Tribal Youth Council will serve a one-year term beginning Oct. 1.
Interested students must submit a profile, answer three essay questions related to Cherokee youth and tribal legislation, submit three letters of recommendation, and meet other criteria. A committee will make the selections.
To apply for Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council, students must meet the following eligibility requirements, among others:
• Be 15-22 years old as of Oct. 1.
• Be a Cherokee Nation citizen.
• Have a permanent address inside the Cherokee Nation's 14-county area or outside for at-large.
• Have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
For more information on Tribal Youth Council, contact Trice-Turtle at 918-453-5000, ext. 4991.
